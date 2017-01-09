Three Terrorists Reportedly Eliminated in China's Xinjiang

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Tianshanwang news portal, the terrorists from China's wanted list were killed in the Hotan county. They reportedly tried to resist, though no Chinese security forces were injured.

© AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko Chinese Police Raise Death Toll From Xinjiang Suicide Attack to 5

The eliminated terrorists are believed to be involved in April 2015 numerous attacks.

The region's authorities boosted anti-terrorism efforts after terrorists stormed Moyu government compound in western Xinjiang and detonated self-made bombs, killing an official and a security guard in late December 2016.

Xinjiang is home to China’s mainly Muslim Uyghur minority and has seen violent anti-government insurgency. At least 200 people have died in attacks allegedly carried out by Uyghur separatists over the past two years.

