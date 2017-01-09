Three Terrorists Reportedly Eliminated in China's Xinjiang

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Tianshanwang news portal, the terrorists from China's wanted list were killed in the Hotan county. They reportedly tried to resist, though no Chinese security forces were injured.
The region's authorities boosted anti-terrorism efforts after terrorists stormed Moyu government compound in western Xinjiang and detonated self-made bombs, killing an official and a security guard in late December 2016.
Xinjiang is home to China’s mainly Muslim Uyghur minority and has seen violent anti-government insurgency. At least 200 people have died in attacks allegedly carried out by Uyghur separatists over the past two years.
