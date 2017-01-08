Register
22:41 GMT +308 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A sign stands outside the National Security Agency (NSA) campus in Fort Meade

    China Slams US Over Hacking Allegations, Asks to Explain 'PRISM-Gate Incident'

    © AP Photo/
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    2378100

    Amid US media allegations suggesting that China is using two Chinese hotels as spy centers, Beijing has urged Washington to explain their own spying instead of conducting “groundless” smear attempts.

    Former Technical Director of the US National Security Agency and intelligence whistleblower Bill Binney
    © Sputnik/
    Former NSA Officer William Binney: CIA Lying About Russians Hacking DNC
    Earlier in the week, The Washington Times citing an open-source intelligence dossier published an article where it suggested that the 4PLA, a unit attached to the Chinese Defense Ministry, used the Jintang and Seasons hotels in Beijing to conduct espionage operations.

    However, the Ministry of National Defense vigorously denied that any hotels in the Haidian District of Beijing were ever used as a base for any cyber-espionage operations.

    “The Chinese military has never supported any hacking activities, and the Chinese government has always been firmly opposed to and cracking down on relevant criminal activities in accordance with law, including network attacks,” China's Defense Ministry said.

    He further said that relevant accusations are completely baseless and this is a bad act of smearing China.

    The ministry called on Washington to stop making “groundless accusation against China.” And instead of that Washington should “give a clear explanation on the PRISM Gate incident,” not just to China, but to the entire international community.

    PRISM is a former secret code name for a program under which the United States National Security Agency (NSA) collected private internet communications of users from at least nine major US internet companies including Google, Apple, Yahoo, Facebook, etc.

    It began in 2007 under the George W. Bush administration and its existence was leaked six years later by NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who warned that the extent of mass data collection was far greater than the public knew and included what he characterized as dangerous and criminal activities.

    Related:

    US Intelligence Report on 'Russian Hacking' Lacks Evidence and Credibility
    'Embarrassment': How Foreign Journalists Reacted to Report on 'Russian Hacking'
    Trump Says US Intel Has 'Absolutely No Evidence' Hacking Affected Election
    WikiLeaks: US Intel Report on Russia Hacking 'Has Poor Sourcing and No Evidence'
    Detailed Intel Report on Russian Alleged Hacking of US Election Released
    Tags:
    smear campaign, espionage, accusations, surveillance, NSA, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok