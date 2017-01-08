Register
22:41 GMT +308 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.

    This is Why a US-Chinese 'Trade War' Under Trump Unlikely to Happen

    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 27720

    China is allegedly preparing for trade spats with the US after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, Bloomberg reported, adding that Beijing may intensify scrutiny over US companies operating in the Chinese market in case Trump decides to take any actions against China's businesses.

    Worldwide policy
    © Photo: pixabay
    Trump's Attacks on Iran, China, Taiwan Potentially Harmful for Ties With Russia
    “The report suggested that China might target well-known US firms for higher tax or antitrust investigations, launch anti-dumping probes into US products, and cut back government purchases of US goods,” Chinese newspaper People’s Daily reported.

    However, there has been no official confirmation of such claims from the Chinese government so far. On the other hand, the Chinese government's recent policies and statements suggest a further opening up the domestic market to foreign capital.

    Despite that, there are experts in China who are advising to be prepared for any backlash by the US when Trump comes into office.

    Huang Yiping, a renowned Chinese economist, suggested that given Trump's tough stance on China and his protectionist trade policy rhetoric, China should consider the potential fallout if Trump imposes higher tariffs on Chinese goods.

    If Trump targets Chinese goods for higher tariffs, it would certainly have a negative impact on trade, but “it is still too early to tell if Trump will deliver on his campaign promises,” Huang, a member of the monetary policy committee of China's central bank said during an event in New York, according to ifeng.com.

    Earlier, a columnist Curtis Stone for People’s Daily wrote that despite his tough talk, Trump admires China for its GDP growth and for its infrastructure investment and engineering.

    “He sees that, while America is aging and falling behind in certain areas, China is growing and moving forward. The US can learn from China on infrastructure building, and benefit from its successes,” Stone wrote.

    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Savo PRELEVIC
    Only 'Fools Would Think' Having Good Ties With Russia Bad Thing for US – Trump
    He also suggested that America may be the contemporary example of building a great country, but China is the contemporary example of rebuilding a great country.

    One example of such great engineering achievement is China’s Beipan River Bridge, which connects Guizhou and Yunnan provinces. It is a 4,400-feet-long cable-stayed suspension bridge that hangs 1,854 feet in the sky. That is equivalent to 200 stories; roughly the height of four Trump Towers stacked.

    “The two massive bridges in Guizhou are a tiny example of China’s strength in infrastructure investment and engineering. No other country in the world has lifted more than double the size of America’s entire population out of poverty in such a short period of time,” according to the columnist.

    Then there are other achievements of China such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, building of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

    Modern day China is a country which can teach many a lesson so rather than bashing China, perhaps America should learn from and work with China, Stone noted.

    In his statements Trump has suggested that he wants to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure upgrades in America to rebuild the nation and put people back to work. However, the problem is how to pay for it and how to do it.

    China, on the other hand, knows how to fund and carry out serious infrastructure building, so one way for Trump to realize his plan would be to use Chinese funds and technology.

    “This would help return some of America’s investment in China back to America for the benefit of America and strengthen the bilateral relationship. Trump’s plan to rebuild America is bold, but it remains to be seen if he will be bold enough to do what is best for America,” the columnist concluded.

    Related:

    China Brushes Off US Disquiet About Stringent New Cybersecurity Laws
    Kissinger May Seek to Steer Trump to US-Russia-China Axis
    Infuriating China: US to Allow Taiwanese President to Travel Through America
    China Uses First Aircraft Carrier in South China Sea Take-Off, Landing Drills
    Tags:
    trade deals, Infrastructure, policies, campaign promises, monetary policy, economy, Bloomberg, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok