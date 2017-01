© REUTERS/ Romeo Ranoco Philippine Security Forces Find Explosives in Raid on Daesh-Linked Islamist Group

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Manila Standard newspaper, the suspects were destroyed during an operation conducted by the military forces and police against members of the Ansar Al-Khilafah Philippines (AKP) group, which pledged allegiance to Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia.

The killed man has been identified as Abu Naila, while his female companion is known as Kadija.

Naila reportedly resisted the arrest, trying to throw a grenade at the police and military.

On Thursday, Philippines security forces representative said that AKP leader Mohammad Jaafar Maguid was killed during the military operation, and three more militants were detained.

