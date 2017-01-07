Register
22:25 GMT +307 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Port of Hambantota

    At Least 25 Injured in Protest Over Chinese Special Industrial Zone in Sri Lanka

    © AP Photo/ Chamila Karunarathne
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    At least 25 people were injured during a protest in Sri Lanka January 7 over the launch of a special industrial zone intended to attract Chinese investment.

    Sri Lankan police fired tear gas and turned water cannons on crowds after rock throwing between pro-government and opposition groups escalated to government supporters attacking opponents with poles.

    Cluster bombs
    © Flickr/ Mario Micklisch
    Cluster Bombs Possibly Used in Sri Lanka Civil War

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Yi Xianliang both attended the opening ceremony of the Hambantota-Southern Development Zone, located near the port city of Hambantota, 150 miles from the capital, Colombo.

    A court had issued a restraining order on the protest, fearing violence, but the protesters defied it. The launch was carried out despite the protests.

    The violence apparently started when supporters of the zone started throwing rocks at villagers marching toward the launch ceremony. The opposition protesters, led by Buddhist monks, chucked stones at government supporters in response. A group that appeared to have been brought to the ceremony by the government then reacted by attacking the opposition protesters with poles, according to AP.

    Opposition members of Sri Lanka's Parliament were among the protesters, local media report.

    "We are against leasing the lands where people live and do their farming, while there are identified lands for an industrial zone," said DV Chanaka, a district politician, Al Jazeera reports. "When you give away such a vast area of land, you can't stop the area becoming a Chinese colony."

    Sri Lanka's government has signed a framework agreement for a 99-year lease on the Hambantota port with a majority-Chinese owned company. An industrial zone where Chinese companies will be able to build factories is planned to be created around the port, AFP reports.

    Three models of China's Xiaomi Mi phones are pictured during their launch in New Delhi in this July 15, 2014 file photo
    © REUTERS/ Anindito Mukherjee
    Xiaomi's India Revenue Zooms despite 'Boycott China' Campaign

    Nearby residents fear they will lose their land as the industrial zone spreads. The Sri Lankan government says there will be no forced acquisitions and that 95% of the land allocated for the project is already state-owned; the rest is to be bought from willing private sellers, they say.

    The industrial zone will generate up to 100,000 jobs and bring in about $5 billion in Chinese investment, the ambassador said at the opening ceremony.

    But the project has drawn criticism from many quarters, among them Buddhist clergy who worry about cultural erosion and opposition lawmakers who say Sri Lanka risks losing sovereignty. Last month, hundreds of temporary dock workers went on strike to demand they be taken on by the main owners of the port ahead of any sale to the Chinese, AFP reports.

    Hambantota's deep-sea port has become a huge loss-maker for the Sri Lankan government. Envisioned as an anchor to support the development of a brand-new city, the port has struggled to attract ships and only exacerbated the island nation's debt crisis. Nearly all of the infrastructure built in Hambantota was done with Chinese money. Sri Lanka now owes China something along the order of $8 billion. 

    Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning
    © Photo: Wikipedia/Voice of America
    New Naval Power? China Expected to Have 'Three Aircraft Carrier Groups' in Near Future

    "The Hambantota port was going to sink us (Sri Lanka), but we are now trying to leverage it to create new economic activity and boost growth," Wickremesinghe said, according to AFP.

    Magama Mahanama, from the Monks' Organization to Protect National Assets, told Al Jazeera, "Ninety-nine years means at least two generations. When they [the Chinese] take root here, what's the guarantee that we will have it back? There is a major threat of cultural erosion and demographic change."

    Related:

    India Decides to Privatize Leading Defense Company
    Pakistan Allows Russia to Use Gwadar Port for Exports
    2017: Trump-China, Syrian Peace Talks, Iranian Nuclear Agreement
    Tags:
    colony, special economic zone, special industrial zone, port, China, Hambantota, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Pray, Sing Carols and Tell Fortunes: How Russia Celebrate Christmas
    Pray, Sing Carols and Tell Fortunes: How Russia Celebrates Christmas
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok