China Confirms Human Case of Bird Flu in Hunan Province

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf Third Bird Flu Case Registered in Hong Kong

BEIJING (Sputnik) – The 35-year old man from the city of Zhuzhou tested positive for the H7N9 avian influenza, Hanan’s center for disease control and prevention said. The patient is in critical condition.

The news comes a day after the second case of bird flu infection in a week had been registered in China’s eastern Jiangxi province. Also on Friday, a 62-year old man died from bird flu in Hong Kong. Earlier in the week, two new infection cases were registered in the southeastern Chinese city of Zhongshan in the Guangdong province.

The first case of a human contracting avian influenza virus of the H7N9 strain was registered in China in March 2013. China has imposed bans on poultry imports from affected countries. Curbs are already in place against some 60 nations, including Japan and South Korea.