ANKARA (Sputnik) — Four of the five arrested people were the killer’s colleagues, Turkish Karar daily reported citing police of the city of Izmir.

The fifth person is a member of the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), who had supervised FETO activists studying at a police school in Izmir, which Altintas attended, according to the report.

Karlov was shot dead on December 19 by off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at the opening of an art gallery exhibition in the Turkish capital of Ankara. The gunman was killed at the scene by the police.