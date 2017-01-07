Death Toll in Thailand Floods Rises

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the BBC citing the Thai Interior Ministry, hundreds of thousands of people are suffering from extreme water levels.

Current floods disrupted work of transport services forcing citizens to use inflatables to move around. The navy mobilized its biggest ship equipped with helicopters to deliver aid and rescue people in flood-stricken areas, the BBC added.

Earlier in the day, the Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning saying heavy rains were expected in the lower South. According to the Interior Ministry's estimates, about 700,000 people have been affected by the flooding, which started a week ago.