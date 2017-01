BEIJING (Sputnik) – The test flight could take place as early as February, although the exact date has not been announced yet, People’s Daily said on Saturday citing the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac).

The aircraft was delivered to the test flight center on December 25, the newspaper said citing an industry source.

The first deliveries of Comac C919 aircraft are planned for 2018.

