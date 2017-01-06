Register
19:07 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands during a welcome ceremony outside the Treasury in London on November 12, 2015 on the first day of a three-day visit to Britain.

    Modi's Popularity at Stake as Indian Economy Looses Steam

    © AFP 2016/ JUSTIN TALLIS
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 55 0 0

    The slowdown in the world’s seventh largest economy has the potential to demolish Indian PM Narendra Modi’s popularity. Modi’s promise of 100 million jobs by 2022 seems a far cry as only 0.5 million formal jobs have been created in the first two years of the tenure.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian Government foresees slower economic growth of 7.1 per cent for the financial year 2016-17 due to the slowdown triggered by Indian PM Narendra Modi’s gamble of banning all high currency notes.  

    People watch Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation, on television in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Mahesh Kumar A.
    Crucial State Polls to Test Modi’s Post-Demonetization Popularity
    The economy clocked 7.6 per cent growth in fiscal 2015-16 and was poised to perform better. The latest official data has confirmed a downfall in manufacturing, mining and construction. The slowdown in these job generating sectors should worry Modi as he had promised jobs to more than 12 million new entrants to the workforce every year.

    Some adverse impact is also due to Modi’s demonetization as the banning of currency notes is called. “Most of our indicators are based on real performance. As and when the data shows up the impact of demonetization, the estimates will be adjusted accordingly. We are not in a position to speculate and as a matter of habit we do not use untried methods to assess GDP growth,” says TCA Anant, Chief Statistician of India.

    Nikkei India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index shows that service sector contracted in November and December mostly due to demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. Manufacturing sector also witness a contraction in December.

    Slower growth prediction has forced the industry to demand incentives from the government in the annual budget to be unveiled on February 1. “We look forward to reduction in tax rates and further policy push to support demand and investment in the upcoming Union Budget. An economy with wider tax base and robust growth will help fund the capital and social expenditure for the larger benefit of the economy,” said Pankaj Patel, President of industry body FICCI.

    India has managed to remain the world’s fastest growing major economy ahead of the 6.7 per cent growth in China since 2015 but Modi’s demonetization drive may force India to lag behind again.

    Related:

    Combative Modi Asks People If They Want to Remove Him or Black Money
    Modi’s Bold Gambit Has a Collateral Damage on Economic Growth
    Modi's Pet Digital India Project Misses Deadline
    Tags:
    reform, demonetization, popularity, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The World Bathed in Backlight
    The World Bathed in Backlight
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok