Chinese Court Sentences Former Party Secretary to 15 Years for Taking Bribes

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Former Secretary of the Communist Party of Yuncheng, Shanxi Province in China, Wang Maoshe was sentenced to 15 years in prison for taking bribes worth 52.3 million yuan (around $7.5 million), local media reported on Friday.

The court in the city of Xuzhou in Jiangsu Province found that over the period from 2011 to 2014 Wang abused his position in office, assisted third parties and received bribes in return, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

In June 2014, it was announced that Wang was being investigated by the Party's internal disciplinary body for violations of the law. In 2015, Wang was expelled from the Communist Party of China.

A large-scale campaign against corruption began with President Xi Jinping's coming to power in 2012. Since then, thousands of officials have been punished for violation of party discipline and corruption.