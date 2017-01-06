Chinese President Xi Calls for More Vigorous Fight Against Corruption

© AFP 2016/ MARK RALSTON China's Communist Party Expels Ex-Civil Aviation Deputy Head Over Bribery

BEIJING(Sputnik) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the reinforcement of ongoing large-scale campaign against corruption on Friday.

"Anti-corruption fight should be deepened," Xi said at the plenary session of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

After assuming office in 2012, Xi launched a major anti-corruption campaign, primarily targeting high-level officials in the Communist Party, the armed forces and state-run enterprises. Thousands of officials have been expelled from the party and persecuted since then.

In 2015, Transparency International ranked China 83rd out of 168 countries in its Corruption Perceptions Index.

