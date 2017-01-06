China Urges Tokyo to Resolve Diplomatic Crisis With Seoul Over 'Comfort Women'

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, it was reported that Japan recalled its ambassador from South Korea in connection with the new statue, dedicated to the so-called "comfort women" that was erected in the city of Busan in front of the Consulate General of Japan.

"The so-called system of 'comfort women' was a brutal crime that was committed by the Japanese militarism during World War II. We hope that the Japanese side will apprehend the concern of its Asian neighbors on the matter and duly resolve the situation, showing a responsible approach," Geng said at a news briefing.

A South Korean non-profit foundation was set up in December 2015 as a result of an agreement between Seoul and Tokyo over the long-standing issue of "comfort women," a term used to describe Korean women forced to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military during World War II.

Under the deal, the Japanese government poured 1 billion yen (9.61 million dollars) into the South Korean foundation to care for the surviving "comfort women" and their families.

