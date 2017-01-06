Bangladeshi Police Kill Dhaka Cafe Attack Suspect, Accomplice

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The exchange of fire took place near Mohammadpur Beribandh area in Dhaka at 3 a. m. (21:00 GMT) on Friday, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s counterterrorism unit Monirul Islam told Bdnews 24.
On July 1, 2016, Islamist militants took hostages inside a cafe located in Dhaka's diplomatic quarter. A total of 22 people had been killed by the hostage takers before the Bangladeshi security forces began their operation to free the people.
Daesh (outlawed in Russia) had initially claimed responsibility for the attack, however the Bangladeshi authorities later accused the JMB of the slaughter.
All comments
Show new comments (0)