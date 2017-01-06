Pivot to Asia: US Navy Deploying New Airborne Early Warning Aircraft to Japan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Navy's newest aircraft carrier airborne early warning and control aircraft, the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, will join the 7th Fleet deployed in Japan sometime in February 2017 as part of the pivot to Asia, the military service said in a press release.

"These moves are in accordance with the Navy’s strategic vision for the rebalance to the Asia-Pacific," the release explained. "It is to put the most advanced and capable units forward in order to support the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan and the security and stability of the region."

The Advanced Hawkeye’s collects and distributes the tactical picture to command centers through using data processing systems, the release said.

Enhancements to the aircraft include advanced radar, upgraded mission computer, and improved data link capabilities, the release added.

The E2D will be flown by US Marine Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 and will be based at Iwakuni, Japan.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!