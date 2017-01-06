Register
    The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye.

    Pivot to Asia: US Navy Deploying New Airborne Early Warning Aircraft to Japan

    © AP Photo/ GLOBE NEWSWIRE
    Asia & Pacific
    111314

    The United States is sending the "most advanced and capable" military units to Japan in order to enhance its positions in the region in accordance with Washington's pivot to Asia strategy.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Navy's newest aircraft carrier airborne early warning and control aircraft, the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, will join the 7th Fleet deployed in Japan sometime in February 2017 as part of the pivot to Asia, the military service said in a press release.

    "These moves are in accordance with the Navy’s strategic vision for the rebalance to the Asia-Pacific," the release explained. "It is to put the most advanced and capable units forward in order to support the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan and the security and stability of the region."

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Barack Obama take the stage to deliver remarks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, U.S., December 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    How the US Really Views Japan: Prostrate Enemy or Ally?
    The Advanced Hawkeye’s collects and distributes the tactical picture to command centers through using data processing systems, the release said.

    Enhancements to the aircraft include advanced radar, upgraded mission computer, and improved data link capabilities, the release added.

    The E2D will be flown by US Marine Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 and will be based at Iwakuni, Japan.

    E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, US Navy, Japan, United States
