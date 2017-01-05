S Korean Culture Minister, Ex-President Aide Linked to Culture Blacklist

© REUTERS/ Khalid al Mousily Ban Ki-moon Calls for Parliamentary Reform in South Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik)South Korean Culture Minister Cho Yoon-sun and former presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon were implicated in the alleged blacklist of dissident cultural figures, a spokesman of the independent counsel team investigating the scandal said on Thursday.

"What is related to this is the list of those excluded from government support, and we have confirmed through testimonies from various figures and evidence that Kim and Cho were involved," spokesman Lee Kyu-chul said, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

He added that in the course of the investigation into the ministry's personnel decisions evidence emerged "that such decisions were made not simply in isolated cases, but rather systematically."

According to reports, Kim is suspected of directing the vice culture minister in 2014 to receive resignations from six ministry officials.

The special prosecution team investigating the corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye began investigating the blacklist allegations following a complaint submitted by a group of artists. Artists’ groups in the country say that the allegedly blacklisted individuals, including actors, theater directors, painters and musicians, have been inexplicably denied state financing.

South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament on December 9 voted to impeach Park, weeks after state prosecutors accused her of colluding with a long-time confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allow the friend to interfere with government affairs.

