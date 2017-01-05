Register
12:46 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the centre of the South Korean political scandal and long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye, appears for her first trial at the Seoul Central District Court on January 5, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea

    South Korean President's 'Shadow Adviser' Pleads Innocent as Trial Starts

    © REUTERS/ Chung Sung-Jun/Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    Choi Soon-sil, "shadow adviser" of South Korean President Park Geun-hye denied the allegations that she tried to influence state affairs and commit fraud.

    South Korean President Park Geun-hy. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Christine Kim
    First Hearing on South Korean President's Impeachment to Be Held Tuesday
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korean President Park Geun-hye's "shadow adviser" Choi Soon-sil has pleaded innocent of trying to influence state affairs and committing fraud as her trial kicked off in Seoul, local media reported Thursday.

    "There are many parts that are unfair to me," Choi said after denying the allegations, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

    Former presidential aides An Chong-bum and Jeong Ho-seong, who are accused of collaborating with Choi, were also at the hearing. The former denied charges of helping Choi's foundations extort money from corporations, while the latter's lawyer delayed the decision on whether or not to plead guilty.

    The Constitutional Court of South Korea also resumed its hearings on impeaching Park after holding a nine-minute hearing on Tuesday, with the president failing to make an appearance. Park's lawyers said she was unlikely to attend the trial.

    Danish Police search an apartment in Tingbjerg, Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday, April 7, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Jens Dresling/POLFOTO
    Denmark Police Arrest Daughter of Suspended South Korean President's Friend
    The South Korean parliament decided to impeach the president on December 9 after it transpired that Choi, a close friend of Park who does not hold any official posts in the government or the president's administration, edited the president's speeches and possibly used her ties to Park for her own financial benefit. Choi, as well as the two former presidential aides, had been arrested and accused of corruption and abuse of authority.

    The Constitutional Court has six months to decide upon the validity of the parliament's impeachment of Park. If the impeachment is recognized as valid, presidential elections should be called within two months.

    Related:

    Denmark Police Arrest Daughter of Suspended South Korean President's Friend
    First Hearing on South Korean President's Impeachment to Be Held Tuesday
    Poll: Ban Ki-moon Leads Over Other Likely Presidential Candidates in South Korea
    Pyongyang Slams UN Chief's Ambition to Become Next South Korean President
    Tags:
    trial, Choi Soon-sil, Park Geun-hye, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok