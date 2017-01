MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ban's complaint, filed at the Press Arbitration Commission, claimed that Sisa Journal's December allegations that Ban received bribes in 2005 and 2007, were groundless, South Korean Yonhap news agency reported, citing Ban's representatives.

The outlet reportedly wrote that Ban was given bribes that amounted to $230,000 by local businessman Park Yeon-cha.

Ban served as the secretary-general of the United Nations from 2007 to 2016 and was succeeded by former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres.

