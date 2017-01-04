Register
    In this Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011 photo, a waiter serves wine to a group learning wine appreciation and fine dining, being conducted by Tulleeho Beverage Innovations at a restaurant in New Delhi, India

    Indian Consumers and Restaurant Owners Now Spar Over Service Charge

    © AP Photo/ Gurinder Osan
    0 5902

    India's consumer affairs department has set off a tug of war between restaurants and their patrons by ruling that service tax charged for eating out is an optional tax. The clarification came following widespread complaints of arbitrary levying of service tax.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's restaurant owners and consumers have locked horns over a clarification issued by the consumer affairs department. For now on, it is up to the consumer to pay the service charge levied by restaurants. In other words, consumers have the option of refusing to pay the service tax if their satisfaction level was not commensurate with the services offered.

    "A number of consumers have complained that hotels and restaurants are levying "service charge" in the range of 5 to 20 per cent in lieu of tips, which a consumer is forced to pay irrespective of the kind of service provided to him," the consumer affairs department said in a statement on Monday.

    The clarification led to a flurry of reactions on social media channels such as Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp and others, with consumers demanding the government to abolish it.

    Their demands haven't gone down well with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), an industry lobby group, which has threatened legal recourse and cited judicial precedents to support its case for a mandatory service charge. It also issued a statement implying that customers were free not to eat at a restaurant if they did not wish to pay the service charge levied by it.

    "We'll move the courts against this decision," said NRAI President Riyaaz Amlani and chief executive of a popular chain of restaurants, bars and cafe.

    Apart from service charge, restaurants charge 12.5 per cent value added tax and 6 per cent service tax on the total bill, which theoretically goes to the government coffers.

    Hotels and restaurants will now have to put up a display system stating that "service charges" are discretionary or voluntary and a consumer dissatisfied with the services can have them waived. The consumer affairs department said the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, provides that a trade practice which, for the purpose of promoting the sale, use or the supply of any goods or for the provision of any service, adopts any unfair method or deceptive practice is to be treated as an "unfair trade practice."

    "A consumer can make a complaint to the appropriate consumer forum established under the Act against such unfair trade practices," it added.

