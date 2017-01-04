Japan to Hold Evacuation Drills Over North Korean Missile Threat in March

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japanese authorities plan to finish the process of selecting participating municipalities in January before likely starting the drills in March, The Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The drills are set to be conducted using Japan's satellite-based J-Alert warning system designed to relay emergency messages within 20 seconds via loudspeakers and cellphones, according to the publication.

Residents will be trained to seek underground shelter in case of an incoming North Korean missile, with between 10 and 15 minutes to spare before impact.

Japan is highly wary of North Korea's continued ballistic missile tests, usually conducted in the Sea of Japan, as well as recurring nuclear tests. North Korea has not made direct threats against Japan, however, the country said US military bases in Asia, including those in Japan, could be targeted.

The UN Security Council imposed new sanctions against the North Korea in 2016 in response to nuclear test and missile launches. Japan, South Korea and the United States later introduced additional sanctions against the country.