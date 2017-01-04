Register
04:57 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian laborers work near solar panels at the Gujarat Solar Park at Charanka in Patan district, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Ahmadabad, India. (File)

    Delhi Makes Double Green Energy Breakthrough… Or Does It?

    © AP Photo/ Ajit Solanki
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 8002

    India’s Prime Minister Modi previously claimed that 40 percent of his country’s energy would be delivered by renewable sources by 2015. Two 2016 projects, both from Tamil Nadu state, are perceived as “world-leading.” But will they be enough to satisfy the country’s appetite for the level of power needed to get its vast population out of poverty?

    From left: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj during are photographed before a plenary meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) in the Reception House of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    India, Russia to Review Ties in Trump Geopolitical Era
    The coal-powered Tuticorin industrial plant has switched toward zero-CO2 emissions, according to media reports. While one plant in a country with a population of over a billion people can be considered to be a drop in the ocean, the case is interesting, as the owner did not use the time-honored practice of accepting state or international subsidies.

    Instead, Tuticorin owners implemented a method developed by two Indian chemists that, despite proclaimed goals in green energy, the Indian central government previously refused to consider. The scientists, undaunted, turned to a United Kingdom-based entrepreneur support scheme for seed money.

    The technology developed by the Indian scientists uses a form of salt, which, when sprayed as a fine mist, bonds with CO2 in the power plant's chimney. According to statements from the scientists' company, Carbonclean Solutions, the new method is more effective than legacy carbon-cleaning technologies.

    While the plant's owner can claim to be ecologically conscious, profit motivated the installation of the filters.

    "I am a businessman. I never thought about saving the planet. I needed a reliable stream of CO2, and this was the best way of getting it," owner Ramachadran Gopalan told reporters.

    Photo shows wind turbines at the island of Mariahamn between Sweden and Finland
    © AFP 2016/ OLIVIER MORIN
    Swedish Greens Hope to Beat Putin With Renewable Energy
    Gopalan required CO2 as an ingredient for the production of sodium bicarbonate, also known as baking powder, a chemical widely used as a food additive.

    Gopalan is currently considering installing a second boiler at his plant, which would produce additional CO2 from burning coal.

    According to reports, Carbonclean Solutions admits that their method of CO2 capture will not stop climate change. They estimate that a realistic impact of their technology, if used on all coal-fired power plants, would be an estimated 7-percent reduction of world CO2 emissions.

    The overall ecological impact of the new technology is not known. What is known is that, while eliminating CO2 emissions from the atmosphere, the technology produces alkaline waste. However, the method is less expensive to implement than popular methods of CO2 absorption.

    In other attempts to make its energy sector more green, the Indian government has adopted subsidies for a plan to use solar energy to power 60 million homes by 2022.

    Plasma studies facilities at Institute for Nuclear Physics, Novosibirsk
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Siberian Physicists Ready for Next Step Toward Free Nuclear Energy
    One example is an enormous solar power plant in Kamuthi, commissioned in July 2016. The facility has become the world's largest solar plant, taking the title from California's Topaz Solar Farm. The Kamuthi solar facility occupies over 10 square kilometers, generating about 648 megawatts. Kamuthi only generates power during daylight hours, storing overflow into vast banks of batteries, making it unfit for industrial purposes.

    Adani, the company behind the Kamuthi solar power plant admits that renewables "can't answer India's vast appetite for power to lift people out of poverty." Therefore, the company is looking to create Australia's biggest coal mine, to provide power to 100 million people in India.

    It is unclear whether India will stick with Modi's earlier green-energy goals now that US President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to ditch US renewable and sustainable energy regulation brought about by outgoing President Barack Obama.

    During UN climate talks in Morocco, India notably made no pledge to push green energy policy, despite changes in energy priorities in the US.

    Related:

    Record US Gasoline Exports Push Up Energy Costs More Than Other Commodities
    Tokyo Investors Eye Investing $11 billion Into Russia-Japan Energy Bridge
    Baltics' Entry Into EU Energy Ring Makes Problems for Kaliningrad Energy Supply
    Tags:
    energy, CO2 emissions, solar power, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok