Over 100 Inmates Reportedly Escape Prison in Philippines Following Armed Attack

Prison authorities believe that a breakaway group of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) was behind the attack.
The Philippine government is mired in a decades-long standoff with insurgents from the MILF Muslim minority group which seeks greater autonomy from the central government.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is the same tactic the US has used elsewhere, prison breaks for terrorist recruiting.
jas
www.theguardian.com/world/2011/jan/30/muslim-brotherhood-jail-escape-egypt
Egypt Jan. 2011
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sarposa_prison_tunneling_escape_of_2011
Afghanistan April 2011
www.cnn.com/2013/07/28/world/africa/libya-prison-break
Libya July 2013
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abu_Ghraib_prison
Iraq July 2013
sputniknews.com/asia/201701041049240179-inmates-philippines-escape
Philippines Jan. 2017