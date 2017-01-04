Over 100 Inmates Reportedly Escape Prison in Philippines Following Armed Attack

© REUTERS/ Lean Daval Jr./File Philippine President Denies Claims on Throwing Person Off Helicopter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least one North Cotabato District Jail guard has been killed in the attack which took place at 1:16 a.m. (17:16 GMT Tuesday), CNN Philippines reported.

Prison authorities believe that a breakaway group of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) was behind the attack.

The Philippine government is mired in a decades-long standoff with insurgents from the MILF Muslim minority group which seeks greater autonomy from the central government.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!