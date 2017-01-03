Echo of the Past: Ancient Cliff Carvings Discovered in China

An array of ancient cliff carvings depicting Arab horses have been found by Chinese and German archaeologists in a mountainous area of northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The cliff carvings, which depict Arab horses in armor and with leather seats, were spotted in the Yinshan mountains, according to Xinhua.

Presumably, the drawings date back to 210 B.C., Xinhua said, also citing a number of frescos that were recently discovered in the Chinese province of Shanxi.

The frescoes, which depict people at work, date back to China's Jin Dynasty, which existed between 1135 and 1234.

