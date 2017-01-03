MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least eight Afghan police officers were killed and three were injured on Tuesday in an attack carried out by the Taliban militants in Lashkargah, the capital city of the country’s southern Helmand province, local media reported, citing a security official.

The attack took place at the check post in the Bolan area late on Monday, according to the Pajhwok news agency.

At the same time, the agency said Gen. Abdul Rahim Chakhansuri confirmed that the incident took place between the Taliban militants and security forces, without giving specific number of casualties.

The militants have not claimed responsibility for the attack so far, the agency reported.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.