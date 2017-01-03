Australian Activists Rally in Melbourne Protesting Refugee Detention Policy

© Sputnik/ Igor Mikhalev Congress Requests Details on US-Australian Refugee Resettlement Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On December 24, Faysal Ishak Ahmed, a 27-year-old Sudanese refugee, died in Australia's city of Brisbane, where he had been sent from Australia's detention center on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island. The death became the fourth one to occur in such facilities.

The rally started at about 6 p.m. local time (07:00 GMT) and the participants had been carrying flowers, candles and banners with the slogans such as "Stop Refugee Deaths" and "Open Our Hearts and Close Nauru," the Herald Sun newspaper reported.

The media outlet added that the demonstrators had also blocked the road in the city, however the traffic reportedly resumed soon after that.

Australia sends migrants who come to the country to seek asylum, to offshore detention camps on the Manus Island and Nauru in the South Pacific, while their applications are being processed by Canberra. Australia's policy in regard to asylum seekers has been repeatedly criticized by numerous rights groups.

