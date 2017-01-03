First Hearing on S Korean President's Impeachment Ends in 9 Minutes

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The second hearing is now scheduled for Thursday, and in case Park fails to show up again, the trial will be held through a proxy, the Yonhap news agency said citing court President Park Han-chul.

The South Korean parliament decided to impeach the president on December 9 after it transpired that the president's close friend Choi Soon-sil, who does not hold any official posts in the government or the president's administration, edited the texts of the president's speeches and possibly used her ties to Park for her own financial benefit. Choi, as well as two former officials from Park's administration, has been arrested and accused of corruption and abuse of authority.

The Constitutional Court has six months to decide upon the validity of the parliament's impeachment of Park. If the impeachment is recognized as valid, presidential elections should be called within two months.

