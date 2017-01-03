Messaging App Malware Targets Indian Defense, Security Personnel

#Alert; Watch Out! This Whatsapp message is deadly virus!! pic.twitter.com/zwKHO5GIFx— #POLICE — Lokesh H M (@HMLokesh) January 1, 2017
An advisory issued on December 30 to the defense and security establishments identifies the two files as "NDA-ranked-8th-toughest-College-in-the-world-to-get-into.xls" and "NIA-selection-order-.xls".
According to sources, the malicious files "programmed" to illegally extract personal information of the user, their login credentials and banking details like passwords and PIN numbers, are in 'MS Excel' format but may also infest themselves in 'MS Word' or '.PDF' formats to attack a user's phone and data.
