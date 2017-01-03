Beijing Reiterates Its Commitment to Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Register
    Beijing's policy on the North Korean nuclear threat was aimed at denuclearization and ensuring peace and stability on the Korean peninsula, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) — Beijing's efforts on the denuclearization policy of North Korea are clear and recognized by the international community, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday.

    "The efforts China takes for denuclearization on the Korean peninsula are clear for everybody," Geng said in response to US President-elect Donald Trump's statements on China's policy on North Korea.

    Earlier in the day, Trump slammed China, saying the country benefited from the economic cooperation with the United States but not willing to "help with North Korea." Trump added that he would not allow North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles to reach the United States, following Sunday's statement of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that his country was finalizing preparations for testing an intercontinental ballistic missile.

    South Korean President Park Geun-hye
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    'Trump Phenomenon' Spreads to S Korea Amid Voter Outrage
    Geng stressed that China's policy on the North Korean nuclear threat was aimed at denuclearization and ensuring peace and stability on the Korean peninsula and in the region. Beijing urged all the parties to refrain from actions that could lead to further escalation of the situation and focus on reaching a dialogue, Geng added.

    On September 5, Pyongyang launched three ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan. Several days later it conducted a successful test of a nuclear warhead, which is believed to be the fifth and largest blast since Pyongyang began pursuing nuclear and ballistic missile programs. On October 14, North Korea carried out a failed test of the Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile near the northwestern city of Kusong. The tests came in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

      marcanhalt
      So, China DOES have a say in N. Korea's policies? And I knew that there were more than dust bunnies under S. Korea's bed. Nice to know that K. Korea is America's strategic partner in that part of the world. WHEW! for a minute there, I thought we were pouring money down a rat hole! You think Trump knows this, too? Could it be that he knows that we are saddled with another form of "capitalism" under communism that is not to the American tax payer's advantage?
