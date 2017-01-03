Combative Modi Asks People If They Want to Remove Him or Black Money

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conducted an impressive show of strength at a public rally in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, proving yet again that he was the leader of masses.

Modi went hammer and tongs at opposition parties for criticizing the demonetization and seeking his resignation for the hardships caused to the common people. Modi tried to turn the tables by wasking the people whether they wanted to remove him or corruption.

"They (opposition parties) say remove Modi, I say remove black money. Now the public can decide what they want to support," Modi asked the peoples present at the huge gathering.

Modi vowed to continue the fight against corruption and black money until it is completely wiped out from India.

The Prime Minister also attacked state level (regional) parties that have alternatively ruled Uttar Pradesh for the last 15 years.

"We want India to march ahead and poverty to be eliminated. But these dreams will be fulfilled when the fortune of UP [Uttar Pradesh] is changed," Prime Minister Modi said while suggesting that his party, the BJP, was best possible to do so.

Modi's popularity will be on test in UP which will hold elections within two months. There is a popular belief in Indian politics that, "He who rules the state of Uttar Pradesh, rules India." Modi acknowledges this dictum and is a Member of Parliament from the same state.

Modi is trying everything to win the state elections in UP especially after comprehensively losing in last year’s elections to the second most populous of Bihar.