Combative Modi Asks People If They Want to Remove Him or Black Money

Modi went hammer and tongs at opposition parties for criticizing the demonetization and seeking his resignation for the hardships caused to the common people. Modi tried to turn the tables by wasking the people whether they wanted to remove him or corruption.
"They (opposition parties) say remove Modi, I say remove black money. Now the public can decide what they want to support," Modi asked the peoples present at the huge gathering.
Modi vowed to continue the fight against corruption and black money until it is completely wiped out from India.
The Prime Minister also attacked state level (regional) parties that have alternatively ruled Uttar Pradesh for the last 15 years.
"We want India to march ahead and poverty to be eliminated. But these dreams will be fulfilled when the fortune of UP [Uttar Pradesh] is changed," Prime Minister Modi said while suggesting that his party, the BJP, was best possible to do so.
Modi's popularity will be on test in UP which will hold elections within two months. There is a popular belief in Indian politics that, "He who rules the state of Uttar Pradesh, rules India." Modi acknowledges this dictum and is a Member of Parliament from the same state.
Modi is trying everything to win the state elections in UP especially after comprehensively losing in last year’s elections to the second most populous of Bihar.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I wouln't elect him as demonitarization is slavery. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete TOSH TOMODIE Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete kooka, Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete teddy j,
kooka
teddy j
he is a neoliberalist -- and siddling up to his american anglo masters. demonitization? whatis that about? that is complete removal of people's ability to decide what to do with their money -- no matter what corruptions there are. demonitization itself does not guarantee the removal of corruption if that corruption is endemic to a society. and it becomes endemic IF social justice is not addressed - INDIA has NOT addressed it -- and neoliberalism with which modi is flirting will NOT address it - in fact make it worse.
which in returns to the Cause and root of 'corruption' -- which is: the masses are forced to comply with the authorities and corrupted civil servants as the civil servants themselves try to survive ''above' the masses -- THROUGH corruption in all strata of society - not just among the rich over the rest.
in other words - IF POVERTY is not reduced -- which is NOT dependent on demonitizing -- but dependent on actual economic and social justice policies and addressing cultural issues that give rise to corruption -- corruption WILL continue to exist -- ONLY -- by demonitizing the ''only'' corrupt allowed will be FOR the neoliberalists who are the most corrupt of them all -- and THIS time with TOTAL control over the even the CRUMBS that the essentialy economically UNJUST indian society already has been.
so -- demonitization is nothing more than a NEOLIBERAL corruption scheme to make it more efficient for the neoliberalists to concentrate power and wealth into fewer and fewer hands THROUGH the states policies of demonitization -- with every single indian citizen -- subject to THIS tyranny by the western globalists disguised as ''/MODI fighting corruption".
clever -- but wrong.
there is corruption in russia - there is corruption in china - there is corruption in the philippines, in venezuela, in japan, everywhere...so -- why is modi engaging in this
''revolutionary" demonitization? answer:
the NEOLIBERALISTS told him -- with india's 1.2 billion people under an economically unjust system lready -- as the GUINEA PIGS to see how it 'works' like an experiment -- and to see how efficient - how much more efficient and wholesale -- an ENTIRE country can be made subject to - ultimately - the USA dollar.
even as modi is 'trading and paying in rupees" with such countries as china, russia, iran -- what is demonitization about then? where did those rupees go? into accounting procedures? rupees of india 'demonitized" and under the control of who exactly?
certainly no longer the ordinary people -- who will be subjected to how they use their money -- by rules disguised as ''checking corruption" -- but inr eality -- to ensure tht THEY comply with the NEOLIBERAL rules MODI is tasked to apply by his neoliberal masters in the west.
furthermore -- it also puts in question the viability of india's 'money' if it can be manipulated this way by the neoliberalists of the west -- as YET another way of undermining trade and monetary exchange and payments and transfers and accounts between india and its other counterparts SHOULD they -- russia, china, iran - etc...earn the ire of the neoliberalists.
this monetarization has TWO targets to destroy:
india's OWN sovereign population -- and india's partners in the BRICS , AIIB, russia,china, etc.
and then trace thefingers as to which ones 'suggested " this ''stroke of genius"
and i am certain -- it is london and washington dc and new york.
KICK HIM out -
teddy jin reply tokooka(Show commentHide comment)
exctly -- this idea came from washington , new york and the US federal bank and treasury.
it's been done in the usa for years now -- very , very gradually -- banks ''offering" services such as ''cashless pay" -- just use credit, debit -- or even issuing ''limits" on 'daily withdrawal" (for ordinary folks of course) such as ''not exceeding" say 600, 700 dollars in a single transaction for cash withdrawal -- but OK to ''pay electronically" any amount...
it's been happening -- so THIS is a WASHINGTON DC scheme - there is NO question about it. and its ultimate goal is to TIE global transactions NOT just by means of the 'SWIFT" System -- (but becuse china russia have created alternatives) -- to tie the global MONEY of people everywhere into ''electronic supervision" which itself is to be tied to the USA system of control -- telling entire governments which kinds of transactions a FARMER in india or even china can buy if countries ALLOW this 'linkage">
that is what this is about. an AMERICAN concoction to try to continue ruling the world's actualy MONIES. AND THEREFORE the very existence of every mouth on earth... by ''electonic means".
kookain reply toteddy j(Show commentHide comment)
We have that trend to get rid of cash in the whole Western world. In Denmark e. g it is nearly impossible to pay cash.
In Germany it seems to be a little bit more difficult as people like to pay with real money. Only the young ones think that cashless is better. So I think sooner or later cash will be abandoned. The msm is full of the advantages of cashless always forgetting to mention all the disadvantages: that then your money is owned by the banks or the state and what will happen when their is an electricity blackout. In the EU they already get rid of 500-€-banknote with that ridiculous arguments of money laundering and terror financing.
My consequences to that propaganda storm was to pay only cash. So no supermarket and nobody will be able to draw conclusions of my daily life.