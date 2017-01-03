Another H7N9 Bird Flu Case Detected in China

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf Another Human Case of H7N9 Bird Flu Reported in Hong Kong

BEIJING (Sputnik)A 49-year-old man was found to have been infected with the virus in China's southern province of Guizhou, China National Radio reported, citing local health authorities.

This is the 19th case registered in China since the beginning of the winter season. In December, media reported about several cases in Hong Kong, with some patients died from the infection.

The first case of a human contracting avian influenza virus (bird flu virus) of the H7N9 strain was registered in China in March 2013. China has been imposing bans on poultry imports from affected countries. Curbs are already in place against some 60 nations, including Japan and South Korea.

