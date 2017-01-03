China to Carry Out Some 30 Space Launches in 2017

The mission is set to be China's first to return with lunar soil samples.
China also plans to launch a Tianzhou automated cargo spacecraft atop a Long March 7 rocket to supply the Tiangong-2 space laboratory, which was launched in late 2016.
The Tiangong 2 space laboratory is designed to probe life support technologies for Beijing’s future space station and is manned by a crew of two. The Long March 7 is due to be launched in April.
