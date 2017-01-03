First Hearing on South Korean President's Impeachment to Be Held Tuesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The hearing will begin at 2 p.m. local time [05:00 GMT] and will be presided over by all nine justices, including Court President Park Han-chul, Yonhap news agency reported.

The president is expected to be absent.

© REUTERS/ Khalid al Mousily Ban Ki-moon Calls for Parliamentary Reform in South Korea

The South Korean parliament decided to impeach Park on December 9 after it transpired that the president's close friend Choi Soon-sil, who does not hold any official posts in the government or the president's administration, edited the texts of the president's speeches and possibly used her ties to Park for her own financial benefit. Choi, as well as two former officials from Park's administration, has been arrested and accused of corruption and abuse of authority.

The Constitutional Court has six months to decide upon the validity of the parliament's impeachment of Park. If the impeachment is recognized as valid, presidential elections should be called within two months.