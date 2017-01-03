Register
06:12 GMT +303 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Women hold placards during a silent protest titled Women in Black for Peace on the eve of International Women's Day in Bangalore

    Indian Official Blames Western Dress for 'Mass Molestation' on New Year's Eve

    © AFP 2016/ Manjunath KIRAN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    121201

    An Indian state official has brushed off what is being called a "mass molestation" in Bangalore New Year's Eve by saying said the young women assaulted in the streets were dressed like Westerners.

    In the crowd that gathered to mark the turn of the year in one of India's largest cities were men who took the opportunity to ogle and in some cases grope and attack women, several local media outlets have reported.

    Baby
    © Flickr/ Jennifer Chong
    India: Baby Trafficking Cuts Adoption, Boosts Illegal Trade

    "Whenever a woman passed the molesters groped and pawed them, taking advantage of the intense crowd… You can fight back one or two people but how do you fight a crowd," a woman who was at the event told India's NDTV.

    She said she saw girls crying and shouting for help, even taking off their shoes to fight back attackers.

    Another witness said attackers "grabbed women's hair and pulled at their clothes." She also said there weren't enough police on hand to control the crowd. "Everyone was drunk and pushing each other, people behaved indecently. They did not leave a single girl," she said.

    The Bangalore Mirror called it "a night of shame," and said the police deployed were not enough for the crowd of thousands. It published a photo essay depicting the violence of the night.

    Bangalore's police are disputing the characterization of the event as out of control. "We had deployed 1,600 police personnel in the area for new year's celebrations and around 60,000 people had come there that night. But we had the situation under control," Nagaraj, an inspector at Bangalore's Cubbon Park Police station who goes by only one name, told the Hindustan Times. He and other police representatives say that no assault or harassment charges have been filed and that the received no special flow of calls for help during the event.

    The home minister of Karnataka state, of which Bangalore is the capital, simply said January 2 that "such things happen," and appeared to blame women in the crowd for their dress.

    Unfortunately, many youngsters gather for such celebrations, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameswara said.

    "And youngsters were almost like Westerners. They tried to copy the Westerners, not only in their mindset but even in their dressing. So some disturbance, some girls are harassed… these kind of things do happen."

    He did say security camera footage from the event would be reviewed and any offenders brought to justice.

    National Commission for Women chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam has called for Parameswara's resignation and an apology, the Hindustan Times reports.

    "Such remarks from the home minister are unacceptable and regrettable. I want to ask this minister are Indian men so pathetic and weak that when they see a woman in Western clothes on a day of revelry, they get out of control?"

    Sexual violence is epidemic in India, and rights groups complain that laws enacted after the particularly brutal rape and murder of a medical student in 2012 are not being enforced

    Tags:
    Molestation, assault, Parameswara, Bangalore, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok