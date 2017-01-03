China Warns It Won’t Allow Anyone to Use Hong Kong for Rebellion

The international community has recently been disturbed by signs of Beijing tightening its grip over Hong Kong after two democratically elected lawmakers who advocate the city's independence from China were ousted from Hong Kong's legislature for making anti-Beijing statements in their oaths of office.

Four democratically elected lawmakers are at risk of being unseated for the same offenses.

On Sunday, the director of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, Zhang Xiaoming, said in an interview with state broadcaster CCTV that Beijing will not tolerate attempts to use Hong Kong as a base for rebellion.

"Hong Kong should never allow anyone to do any forms of activities that are harmful to China's sovereignty and security, to challenge the powers of the central government and the authority of the HKSAR Basic Law, or to take advantage of the HKSAR to engage in infiltrative and subversive activities to sabotage the social and political stability of the Chinese mainland," Zhang said.

"These are the three bottom lines."

© AP Photo/ Vincent Yu Thousands in Hong Kong Launch 2017 by Protesting Ouster of Elected Lawmakers

Britain returned Hong Kong back to China in 1997 under the "one country, two systems" deal which guaranteed the territory's semi-autonomous status. So far, the city has been enjoying a separate political and legal system from the mainland, but there is a widespread concern over Beijing exceeding its authority that has ignited a new pro-democracy movement and led to demonstrations in the city.

Meanwhile, Zhang emphasized that the 'One Country, Two Systems' policy has been successfully implemented, that this success was "universally acknowledged" and leaves no space for separatist mindset.