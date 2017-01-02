Register
    United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (C) walks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari after arriving at Baghdad International Airport, Iraq March 26, 2016.

    Ban Ki-moon Calls for Parliamentary Reform in South Korea

    © REUTERS/ Khalid al Mousily
    Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has said he supports proposed changes to South Korea's parliamentary election system that would make it more open to smaller parties, an indication that he may intend to join such a party for his anticipated presidential run.

    Ban, who has not officially announced his candidacy, said in a recent meeting with colleagues that he supported reforms proposed by the leader of the country's People's Party. The reforms would switch South Korea's current parliamentary election system from a single-seat constituency to a multiple-seat system, Yonhap reports, citing a source at the meeting.

    South Korean President Park Geun-Hye bows during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 29 November 2016
    © REUTERS/ Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool
    South Korea to Ask German Prosecution to Help Investigate President Park Scandal

    The shift would weaken the hold of major parties on South Korea's National Assembly and give smaller parties more opportunities to be seated and heard.

    Ban, who served as South Korea's foreign minister a decade ago but otherwise has relatively little domestic political experience, is nonetheless being courted by several major political groups, according to Yonhap. Among them are the New Conservative Party for Reform, a group that splintered off from the ruling Saenuri Party following the impeachment of current South Korean President Park Geun-hye, as well as members of the opposition coalition.

    Ban and his anticipated main rival, Moon Jae-in, former chair of the opposition Democratic Party, are seen as probable frontrunners in the next election. Early polls showed Ban ahead, but the most recent put Moon slightly in front. 

    Park was impeached in December following a months-long influence-peddling scandal centered on her friend Choi Soon-sil. Choi and members of the president's administration have been arrested, with many other still under investigation.

    South Korea's Constitutional Court has six months to decide if the parliament's impeachment of Park was valid. If it is recognized as valid, presidential elections are to be called within two months.

    Ban was recently hit with bribery allegations, which he denies.

     

      michael
      so to limit corruption bkm is standing for office? That's the first oxymoron of the day. :)
      marcanhalt
      ...so this fool can run home and run for President after he sets the stage for himself? "Leave EVERYTHING you learned, Moon, as a professional politician in the top drawer of the desk you are now vacating. No one needs your ideas of how to run one country (S.Korea) when you proved you cannot run the world.
