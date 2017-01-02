Body of Russian Victim of Istanbul Attack to Be Sent Home Monday

MOSCOW, January 2 (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Consulate General confirmed that Russian citizen Nurana Hasanova was killed in the attack. It was initially alleged that the deceased woman was a citizen of Azerbaijan.

“Yes, the victim is actually a Russian citizen, relatives have identified her, a death certificate has been issued and, as far as we know, the body will be sent to homeland tonight. Since in recent years she lived in Azerbaijan, it will be sent there,” the press service told RIA Novosti.

He added that there were no other Russian citizens among those killed or wounded in the terrorist attack.

The Reina nightclub on Istanbul's European side was attacked during New Year's eve celebrations by a man who, according to witnesses, was talking in Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The manhunt is underway.

At least 39 people were killed, 69 injured as a result of the attack, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry. So far 38 out of 39 victims have been identified.

According to the media reports, among those killed there were 11 Turkish citizens, as well as citizens of Lebanon, Iraq, Tunisia, India, Morocco, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Canada, Israel and Syria.