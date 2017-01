The sword is thought to come from the time of the Warring States, which was a period of 250 years between 475 BC and 221BC which saw numerous fierce wars fought between the eight states of the Zhou Dynasty.

In a video published by China Radio International (CRI), the millennia-old weapon looks sharp and is still glistening as an archaeologist pulls it from its sheath.

Following a series of tests the artifact is likely to be put on display at a national museum.

