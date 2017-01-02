German Citizen Among People Killed in Istanbul Nightclub Terror Attack

BERLIN (Sputnik) —Other three German nationals have been wounded in the attack and are being provided with medical care, the spokesman said.

"One of the victims definitely had Turkish and German citizenship. The other one – the Turkish [citizenship], but this information should still be verified. Both citizens used to live in Bavaria," Martin Schaefer told journalists in Berlin.

At least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, and 65 injured as a result of the attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The manhunt is underway.