Lovelorn French Prisoner in India Amazes Everybody With Matchstick Taj Mahal

New Delhi (Spuntik) — Albert Pasal Shaine is trending on the social media after photographs of a miniature Taj Mahal he built with match-sticks went viral. Albert is currently lodged in a jail in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh that hosts the Taj Mahal — an iconic monument famous for being the epitome of love.
truly a Labor of Love.. Hez so talented shuld make this his career & stay on the right track — https://t.co/brgoi4V0Nh— Mee Too (@metoosmrty) 1 января 2017 г.
The Taj Mahal is a mausoleum in white marble built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, with whom he fell in love at the first sight.
All comments
Show new comments (0)