New Delhi (Spuntik) — Albert Pasal Shaine is trending on the social media after photographs of a miniature Taj Mahal he built with match-sticks went viral. Albert is currently lodged in a jail in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh that hosts the Taj Mahal — an iconic monument famous for being the epitome of love.

truly a Labor of Love.. Hez so talented shuld make this his career & stay on the right track — https://t.co/brgoi4V0Nh — Mee Too (@metoosmrty) 1 января 2017 г.

Albert says he used 30,000 match-sticks and two kilograms of glue to build the model. The jail showcased the matchstick Taj Mahal to the media and the general public. The jail authorities are now planning to send the beautiful piece of handicraft to her wife in France as a New Year Gift from her husband. Albert was arrested by Indian authorities at the Indo-Nepal border 2014 for carrying a huge quantity of Hashish.

The Taj Mahal is a mausoleum in white marble built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, with whom he fell in love at the first sight.