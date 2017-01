© REUTERS/ Osman Orsal Turkish Police Believe Citizen of Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan is Behind Istanbul Nightclub Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, and 65 injured as a result of the attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub during New Year's Eve celebrations.

"Horrific terrorist attack in Istanbul — we pray for the souls of the victims. It's a matter of time before something similar happens in Serbia," Jeremic said, as quoted by the Tanjug news agency.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack. Turkish authorities have been looking for a perpetrator of the attack, who is reportedly either an Uzbek or a Kyrgyz national.