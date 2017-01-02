Road Accidents Kill 280 People in Thailand During New Year Holidays

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday alone, 81 people died and 778 were injured in 755 road traffic accidents, while the total number of people killed in road accidents from the beginning of the New Year celebrations is over 10 percent higher than last year, the statement said.

【Richard Barrow in Thailand】 Full Road Accident Statistics for New Year 2016-2017 in Thailand https://t.co/AZvIjevvAG #タイブログ — タイのニュース＆タイのブログ (@Thai_News_JP) December 30, 2016

​The period of New Year holidays from December 29 to January 4 is considered to be one of the most dangerous weeks of the year in Thailand, since millions of people leave the country's capital and drive to the provinces. Among the main causes of the accidents are drunk driving and speeding.

Koh Chang welcomes Thai visitors for New Year. First accident last night. pic.twitter.com/ktQ8sUSGVW — Ian (@iamKohChang) December 30, 2016

​Earlier in the day, media reported that at least 25 people were killed in a car crash in the eastern province of Chonburi. A van moving from Bangkok to Chonburi collided with a truck with the crash resulting in a fire.