New Delhi, Islamabad Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists - Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The press release added that within the framework of the interstate agreement Islamabad and New Delhi should inform each other about the countries' nuclear installations annually on January 1.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations between India and Pakistan," the press release said on Sunday.

Relations between the two countries have been strained since the end of the British rule. Both India and Pakistan are laying claims to the Jammu and Kashmir region. The situation is complicated by the fact that the two nations possess nuclear weapons. In order to reduce the nuclear threat Islamabad and New Delhi signed the Agreement Between India and Pakistan on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities on December 21, 1988.