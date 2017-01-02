Nine People Dead After Building Collapses in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The bodies of nine people, including bodies of three children, killed in an apartment building collapse in Kazakhstan, were retrieved, a representative of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs told RIA Novosti on Monday.

"So far, the bodies of 9 people have been retrieved. There are bodies of three men, three women, three children, two of them born in 2016 and one in 2010," Ruslan Imankulov said.

A part of the building in the Kazakh Karaganda region collapsed on Sunday evening.