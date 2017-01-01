Register
22:21 GMT +301 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Thousands of people march on the first day of 2017 at a downtown street in Hong Kong Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, to protest against Beijing's interpretation of Basic Law and Hong Kong government's bid to ban pro-democracy lawmakers from taking office. They also demand true universal suffrage, which is not happening in the coming chief executive election in March.

    Thousands in Hong Kong Launch 2017 by Protesting Ouster of Elected Lawmakers

    © AP Photo/ Vincent Yu
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    310613

    In Hong Kong, 2017 opened with a march of thousands protesting China-backed efforts to unseat four new pro-democracy legislators.

    The Civil Human Rights Front, which organized the rally, also wanted to help contribute to a drive to raise about $645,000 for the legislator's legal costs, the South China Morning Post reports. About $183,108 was raised during the march.

    A chair is pictured on stage as former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
    © REUTERS/ Svein Ove Ekornesvaag/NTB Scanpix
    Snowden Asks Internet to Support Refugees in Hong Kong Who Helped Him

    Hong Kong city courts, backed by Beijing, have already ousted two democracy advocates recently elected to Hong Kong's legislative council, Yau Wai-ching and Sixtus Leung, for failing to swear their oaths of office correctly.

    Now, Nathan Law Kwun-chung, Edward Yiu Chung-yim, Lau Siu-lai and "Long Hair" Leung Kwok-hung have been targeted for the same offence.

    Led by the four rebel legislators, crowds chanted "sovereignty belongs to the people" as they marched.

    "We are here to oppose political suppression," University of Hong Kong student Sarah Chen Sin-yu told the South China Morning Post. "It is very unfair of the government to use taxpayers' money to disqualify lawmakers popularly returned by voters."

    In taking the oath of office, new lawmakers are required to swear allegiance to Hong Kong as part of China, which the new lawmakers refused to do in a variety of ways, including by changing the wording of the oath, adding extra phrases, mispronouncing names and displaying contradictory banners.

    "We can see that under Hong Kong's rule of law, the government, with its unlimited resources, will use legal procedures to bully leaders and representatives with fewer resources," student leader Joshua Wong told AFP at the rally.

    "This has shown that 'One Country, Two Systems' is a failure and we should use the 20th anniversary of the handover to reflect on our political situation," he said.

    Pro-independence activists Yau Wai-Ching (R) and Baggio Leung meet journalists outside High Court after they lost an appeal against their disqualification as lawmakers in Hong Kong, China November 30, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Bobby Yip
    Beijing Accuses Taiwan, Hong Kong Independence Activists of Conspiracy

    Organizers claimed the rally drew more than 9,000 but apologized for the low number. Local police put the crowd size at fewer than 5,000. Organizers blamed the relatively small crowd on last month's announcement by hardliner Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying that he would not seek a second term.

    In a statement, the government of Hong Kong said it respected the legislators' electoral mandates and the right of Hong Kong citizens to protest, but that taking oaths in the legally prescribed manner is equally important, according to the South China Morning Post.

    Related:

    China Launches New Global Media Platform
    China 'Taking Control' Over Infrastructure Centers of Asian Economy
    China Passes Controversial Interpretation of Hong Kong's Basic Law
    Hong Kong Chief Executive Confirms Two Lawmakers Barred From Office
    Tags:
    legislature, democracy, protest, Civil Human Rights Front, Leung Chun-ying, China, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      copius
      Illegal protesting. Shoot them.
      No talk required.
      The majority of the population do not support these protests which are disruptive to our normal lives.
    • Reply
      jas
      Take the correct oath of office and no problem.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Street vendor on New Year's Eve
    New Year Celebrations in USSR
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok