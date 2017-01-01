South Korean Plane Accidentally Drops Missiles, Torpedoes Into Sea Near Japan

The accident occurred as result of a crew member's mistake.

"One member of the crew accidentally pressed the emergency weapons release switch," a military spokesman said.

According to reports, the weapons fell into the water 30 kilometers off the east coast of the country.

One fishing boat was in the area, but it wasn't damaged. The incident did not cause any damage to civilians.

The country's naval forces reported that the weapons were not loaded and there was no risk of explosion.