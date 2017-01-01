South Korean Plane Accidentally Drops Missiles, Torpedoes Into Sea Near Japan

The accident occurred as result of a crew member's mistake.
"One member of the crew accidentally pressed the emergency weapons release switch," a military spokesman said.
One fishing boat was in the area, but it wasn't damaged. The incident did not cause any damage to civilians.
The country's naval forces reported that the weapons were not loaded and there was no risk of explosion.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete How can one accidentally hit an emergency switch? There must be a procedure other than something to hit by accident? Is there also an auto-destruct for the plane that one may hit by accident? Or perhaps ejection of the pilot.
jas