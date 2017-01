© AFP 2016/ STR / TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE Istanbul Club Attackers Seek to 'Bring Chaos' to Turkey - Erdogan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The suspect behind the terrorist attack at Reina club in Istanbul took a taxi to the scene.

The nightclub Reina in the Besiktas district was attacked by a man in a Santa Claus costume, who was talking in Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

At least 39 people were killed, including 16 foreigners, and 69 injured as a result of the attack, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.