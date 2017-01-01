Istanbul Club Attackers Seek to 'Bring Chaos' to Turkey - Erdogan

At least 39 people were killed, including 16 foreigners, and 69 injured as a result of the attack, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.
"I strongly condemn the terrorist act that took place in Istanbul in the first hours of 2017. The perpetrators of this inhuman act that targeted civilians are trying to bring chaos to our country and break the spirit of our people. We are determined to uproot terrorism and threats to our country. These attacks are linked to the events in our region," Erdogan said.
He added that the country would continue to fight not only against armed attacks, but also against the economic, political and social diversions..
