North Korea at Final Stage of Intercontinental Missile Creation - Kim Jong-un

UNSC Resolution Against North Korea Enables War - Pyongyang

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that DPRK was at final stage of intercontinental ballistic missile development, Yonhap agency reports.

"Research and development of cutting edge arms equipment is actively progressing and ICBM rocket test launch preparation is in its last stage," Kim Jong-un said in his New Year address.

On September 5, Pyongyang launched three ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan. Several days later it conducted a successful test of a nuclear warhead, which is believed to be the fifth and largest blast since Pyongyang began pursuing nuclear and ballistic missile programs.