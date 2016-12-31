Chinese Court Imprisons 16 People Over Illegal Human Organs Trade - Reports

© AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader Mediterranean Migrants Offered Cash for Blood, Body Parts and Organs

BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to Xinhua news agency, since November 2014 the group has been searching people in China ready to sell their kidneys via Internet and provided necessary laboratory analyses.

The group reportedly conducted illegal surgeries to extract organs in the city of Feicheng and paid 40,000 yuan ($5,800) to the donors, while to the patients they sold kidneys for 400,000 — 600,000 yuan.

The human organs trade was officially banned in China in 2007.