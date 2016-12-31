Register
17:32 GMT +331 December 2016
    US Navy personnel looks at Philippine Navy vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz during the bilateral maritime exercise between the Philippine Navy and US Navy dubbed Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT 2014) aboard the USS John S. McCain in the South China Sea near waters claimed by Beijing on June 28, 2014

    Philippines to Move Military Drills With US From S China Sea to Please Beijing

    © AFP 2016/ NOEL CELIS/POOL
    Asia & Pacific
    0 9410

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked his defense chief to move the site of a joint naval drill with the United States away from the disputed South China Sea, Reuters reported citing a pertinent statement issued by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

    "We might move the naval exercises facing the South China Sea to Mindanao area to avoid annoying our neighbor [China], so let us be sensitive of our neighbors," Lorenzana told reporters during a military ceremony on Friday.

    The decision has been seen by many as Manila’s attempt to repair its strained ties with Beijing.

    A view of Taiping island in the South Chia Sea on November 29, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Sam YEH
    China’s Artificial Islands No Cause for Concern in Philippines – Duterte
    Chinese-Filipino relations soured in 2013 after the Philippines lodged an appeal with an international tribunal in The Hague over China's claim to large parts of the South China and East China Seas, which are also claimed by Japan, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan.

    On July 12, the Permanent Court of Arbitration overwhelmingly backed the Philippines ruling that the disputed territories of the Spratly archipelago claimed by China are not islands and, therefore, cannot be used as the basis of territorial claims.

    It also said that some of the areas in question are “within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.”

    Beijing, which has been building and fortifying artificial islands in the area, refused to recognize the court ruling.

    US marines Amphibious Assault vehicles (AAV) manoeuver on rough seas during a beach landing, as part of the Philippines-US amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at a naval training base facing South China sea in San Antonio town, Zambales province, north of Manila on October 7, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ TED ALJIBE
    Next Year US-Philippine Military Drills Canceled at by President Duterte
    Duterte, who is keen not to wants to avoid antagonizing China, said on Thursday  that he was in no rush to  pressing Beijing to abide by the Hague court’s decision.

    Since taking office in June, Duterte has said more than once that he will end joint exercises between US and Filipino troops, and has courted favor with China and Russia.

    In a recent outburst, the Philippine leader said China had "the kindest soul of all" for offering what he called was significant financial assistance.

    Tags:
    court ruling, bilateral military drill, disputed islands, relocation, The Hague's Arbitration Court, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines
